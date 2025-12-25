PM Modi to meet chief secretaries on Friday; aims to enhance coordination between Centre, states

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend a three-day conference of Chief Secretaries, scheduled to take place from Friday, December 26, to Sunday. This will be the fifth such national-level meeting and is regarded as one of the most significant administrative forums in the country, bringing together the highest-ranking officials from the Centre and the states.

During the conference, the Prime Minister will engage in detailed discussions on several key policy priorities, with a strong focus on improving the ease of doing business, strengthening governance mechanisms and accelerating the implementation of flagship schemes. Senior officials said that the meeting aims to enhance coordination between the Union Government and the states, while identifying best practices that can be replicated nationwide.

According to sources, deliberations over the three days will revolve around five major themes. These include women and child development and welfare, higher education, skills development, and other critical sectors linked to inclusive and sustainable growth. States will make detailed presentations highlighting their progress, challenges and innovative approaches in implementing various schemes.

States from southern India are expected to play a prominent role in the discussions. Kerala is likely to present its initiatives and achievements in the education sector, while Tamil Nadu is expected to focus on skill development and employment generation. Several other states will also showcase their models and experiences across different thematic areas.

In addition to state presentations, key Union ministries, including the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, are expected to make presentations before the Prime Minister. These sessions will provide an opportunity to align national policies with state-level implementation strategies and reinforce cooperative federalism.