Politics over nomenclature of Veer Bal Diwas, Centre tell states to host events in schools

CHANDIGARH: Politics has erupted over the nomenclature of Veer Bal Diwas after the Union government wrote to all states and Union Territories directing them to organise activities in schools on Friday to mark the day, which commemorates the martyrdom of the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

Despite demands from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Akal Takht, the Congress, several Members of Parliament and Sikh scholars seeking a change in the nomenclature, the Centre has refused to rename Veer Bal Diwas. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rejected the demand, hitting back at its former ally SAD, saying the name was acceptable earlier and became objectionable only after the alliance broke.

In a letter sent last week to additional chief secretaries and secretaries of the departments of school education and literacy under the Union Ministry of Education, schools were instructed to organise activities such as drawing, storytelling, essay writing, poem recitation, debates and digital presentations. The instructions apply to all schools, including Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

“Veer Bal Diwas is organised annually as a nationwide initiative dedicated to honouring children as the foundation of India’s future. This initiative emphasises nurturing young minds and inspiring them to contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat,” the letter said.

In a subsequent communication dated December 22, the ministry said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the main event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. On January 9, 2022, the Union government designated December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas to honour the supreme sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the younger sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, who were martyred in 1705 at the ages of nine and six, respectively.

Delhi Shiromani Akali Dal chief Paramjit Singh Sarna said the demand to rename the observance as Sahibzadey Shahadat Diwas was rooted in historical accuracy, ethical reasoning and the party’s long-held position.

Sarna recalled that in 2019, the SAD had formally supported replacing Bal Diwas, earlier observed on the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, with a national observance marking the martyrdom of the Sahibzadey of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib.