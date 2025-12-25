President, PM visit Vajpayee's memorial 'Sadaiv Atal'; pay tributes

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the dignitaries who attended a prayer ceremony at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on Thursday to pay tributes to him on his 101st birth anniversary.

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers J P Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, NDA ally JD-U leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, several other ministers, MPs, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and BJP working president Nitin Nabin were among those who attended the event.

The prime minister said he had the privilege to pay tributes to Vajpayee by visiting his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi on his birth anniversary.

"His life, dedicated to public service and service to the nation, will always continue to inspire the people of the country," PM Modi said.

He said Vajpayee's personality, work and leadership will continue to be a guiding light for the all-round development of the nation.

He said Vajpayee dedicated his entire life to good governance and nation-building.

"He will always be remembered as a brilliant orator as well as a spirited poet. Vajpayee's personality, work and leadership will continue to be a guiding light for the all-round development of the nation," PM Modi said in a message earlier.