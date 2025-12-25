Projects commissioned, India set to overtake US in metro network length

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways has claimed that India is on course to overtake the United States in total metro network length as ongoing projects are commissioned. Metro and suburban rail networks are currently operational across 1,090 km in 26 cities, including both major metros and Tier-2 cities, making urban mobility faster and more economically affordable for low- and middle-income groups.

The Ministry further stated that despite the rapid expansion of metro and suburban rail services, no fare hike has been implemented so far by the government, reflecting its concern for low- and middle-class commuters.

Speaking to this newspaper on Wednesday, an official at the Ministry said that India’s metro network has grown exponentially from just 248 km across five cities in 2014 to 1,090 km in 2025, spanning 26 cities- both metro and Tier-2. This represents a remarkable 340% growth over the past decade.

He said that metro expansion has taken place not only in major cities but also in Tier-2 cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Kanpur, Nagpur, Pune, Surat, Agra, Lucknow, Jaipur and Kochi.

He added that metro services were operational over just 27 km in 2002, which increased to 50 km in 2004, 101 km in 2009, 249 km in 2014, 647 km in 2019, 945 km in 2024 and 1,090 km in 2025.