Row over Aravalli redefinition intensifies in Rajasthan even as Centre announces mining ban

JAIPUR: Row over redefining the Aravalli range continues to escalate in Rajasthan despite the Centre's assurance that no new mining leases will be granted in the Aravallis.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma termed the Centre’s decision “historic”. Former CM Ashok Gehlot responded that there is nothing new in the announcement.

In a post on X, CM Sharma accused the Congress of protecting the illegal mining mafia for decades and alleged that the party was misleading the public by spreading “lies” and “confusion.” He urged the Congress to introspect and abandon what he called negative politics.

Countering this, Gehlot questioned the contradiction between the Centre’s statements and the actions of the Rajasthan government.

He pointed out that Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has repeatedly stated that no mining - above or below 100 metres - would be allowed in the Aravalli range until the Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) is finalised.

Gehlot alleged that the BJP-led Rajasthan government has auctioned 50 new mining leases in the Aravalli region, allegedly in violation of Supreme Court directions.

Meanwhile state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully have also intensified their attack on the government. Dotasra announced protests at the district, block, and state levels across 19 districts, with Congress frontal organisations joining the campaign.

The NSUI will hold a march on Friday under the “Save Aravalli, Save Life” campaign, in which former deputy chief minister and Congress national general secretary Sachin Pilot is scheduled to participate.