Snubbed in Bihar, JMM looks to Assam for political expansion

RANCHI: After being denied any seat in Bihar by the Mahagathbandhan during the Assembly polls, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has begun exploring avenues in other tribal-dominated states across the country. According to party leaders, a four-member delegation will soon visit Assam to assess ground realities by holding a series of meetings with local party workers.

Despite being a key coalition partner during the Bihar Assembly elections, the RJD did not concede a single seat to the JMM, while the Congress also remained silent on the issue. Subsequently, the JMM decided not to contest the Bihar polls, claiming the decision was taken in the wake of a “political conspiracy” by its allies RJD and Congress, which allegedly deprived it of seats under the Mahagathbandhan arrangement.

JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said that a decision would be taken by the party’s top leadership based on the feedback submitted by the delegation.

“A four-member delegation of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will soon visit Assam to explore avenues for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. The leaders will stay there for a few days and hold meetings with local party workers to take stock of the party’s ground situation,” Bhattacharya said. He added that the delegation would submit a report after returning from Assam, on the basis of which a decision would be taken.

The delegation will include minister Chamra Linda, MP Vijay Hansda, and MLAs M T Raja and Bhushan Tirkey. Bhattacharya said the party is keen on contesting the Assam Assembly elections as the state has a significant tribal population.