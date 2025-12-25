Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uikey, five others killed by security forces in Odisha

NEW DELHI: Top Maoist commander Ganesh Uikey was killed by security forces in Odisha's Rampa forest area on Thursday. Five other Maoists, including two women cadres, were also killed in the encounter. Uikey was a central committee member of the CPI (Maoist) and head of Odisha's Naxal outift.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a social media post, "In a significant milestone towards Naxal-free Bharat, 6 Naxalites, including Central Committee member Ganesh Uikey, have been neutralised so far in a major operation in Kandhamal, Odisha."

Security officials said that a joint operation based on specific intelligence inputs from the Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) was launched in the Chakapad police station area of Kandhamal district and the bordering regions of Ganjam district under the Rambha forest range.

"The operation involved 23 teams comprising 20 from the Special Operations Group (SOG), two from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and one from the Border Security Force (BSF)," a senior security official said.

Uikey was regarded as the administrative backbone of the Maoist movement in Odisha and adjoining regions.

Rising through the ranks as an organiser, he was responsible for maintaining communication channels, managing logistics and overseeing finances across key divisions during the insurgency’s peak years, according to officials.

Security officials said, after killing Uikey, focus has now shifted to veteran Maoist leader Devuji. Devuji, now believed to be battling ailments that accompany old age, once had a significant influence on the military wing of extremist groups in the region.

"According to our inputs, Devuji is no longer playing a commanding role. He is now limited only to hold together the remnants of the organisation that has steadily eroded under sustained security pressure," the security official said.

The official said, the latest operation underscores the weakening of the Maoist hierarchy in eastern India, where the Naxal influence has steadily been eroding with territorial contraction and declining local support.

Security officials said the latest operation reveals the gradual hollowing out of Maoist outfits in Eastern India due to declining local support and increased surveillance by security forces.

Officials said Uikey's encounters signals the beginning of 'end-game' for armed Maoists.