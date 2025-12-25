Udaipur IT employee alleges sexual assault by CEO, senior female executive, husband in moving car

JAIPUR: A shocking case of alleged gang rape in a moving car has come to light in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The victim, a manager at a private IT company, has accused her company’s CEO, a senior female executive, and the executive’s husband of sexually assaulting her.

The incident allegedly occurred on the night of December 20, while the complaint was lodged at the Sukher police station on December 23. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to the FIR, the incident took place after a birthday and New Year’s party organised for the company’s CEO at a hotel in Udaipur. The victim stated that she reached the hotel around 9 pm, where employees were dancing and consuming alcohol. The CEO, the female executive head, and her husband were also present at the party. The gathering reportedly continued until around 1.30 am.

The victim said that she began feeling unwell late at night, following which arrangements were made to drop her home. She alleged that the female executive head offered to drop her, and around 1.45 am, they left the hotel in the victim’s car. The executive head’s husband and the company’s CEO were also present in the vehicle.