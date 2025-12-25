'You’ll know me now': Gunman told Aligarh Muslim University teacher before shooting him in head

Confirming the incident, AMU Proctor Professor Mohd. Wasim Ali said the university received information about a shooting near the library around 9 pm.

“Around 9 pm, we received information that there had been a shooting near the library and that a man had been injured and was being taken for medical treatment... We learned that the man who had been shot has been identified as Rao Danish Ali, and he was a teacher at the ABK School of the university. He was shot in the head... He died there at the medical college,” he told.

The proctor added that the exact number of shots fired was still unclear, with some accounts suggesting three shots and others claiming as many as five.

Later in the night, AMU Vice Chancellor Naima Khatoon reached the medical college and assured strict action in the matter.

Police officials said multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case. SP Mayank Pathak stated that CCTV footage from the campus and surrounding areas is being scanned and that all possible angles, including personal enmity, are being examined.

He added that the police are gathering information from the victim’s family and assured that the accused would be arrested soon. According to officials, at least six police teams have been pressed into service to trace the attackers.

The murder came hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke in the state Assembly about the state’s law-and-order situation. “An atmosphere of security is essential for every person. Today, every person can say that investment is coming to UP because of the improved security environment,” the Chief Minister said.

Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, he added, “I would like to say to the Samajwadi Party and the opposition, ‘tu idhar udhar ki baatein mat kar, yah toh bata ki yeh kaafila kyu loota’... The Samajwadi Party became scattered and disorganised. It created an identity crisis for the entire state. Who was responsible for the dance of anarchy that was unleashed?”

CM Yogi further asserted that the rule of law prevails in Uttar Pradesh and that there are no communal riots.

“If anyone wants to know how rioters are dealt with, they should ask the maulana from Bareilly. There is neither a curfew nor any riot now. Everything is fine in Uttar Pradesh. This is the new UP,” he said.

Further details in the AMU shooting case are awaited as the investigation continues.

(With input from agencies)