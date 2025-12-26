Airports witness 7% surge in passenger traffic during November 2025 over same period last year

NEW DELHI: Airports across the country have recorded a 7% increase in passenger traffic during November 2025 as compared to the same month last year, according to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Air Traffic data for last month has just been released by the Authority.

Over 3.79 crore flyers were recorded in the country last month, of which a little over three crore were domestic flyers. The overall international growth in the month was 7.5% (70,60,493 vs 65,69,934) while the domestic growth was 7% (3,79,51,054 vs 3,54,52,122) over the compared month last year. The domestic passenger traffic in relatively smaller airports has been in healthy double digits highlighting the aspiration for air travel among the non-metro population.

Despite the negative publicity for Goa due to its taxi monopoly, overpriced hotels and overcrowded beaches, international patronage to the tourist haven has shot up by 31. 4%. A total of 20,479 flyers travelled last month as compared to 15,581 flyers in November 2024. Its domestic patronage has taken a beating with a 10.5% dip in flyers with just 5.4 lakh passengers from other States visiting it last month. The number was 6.1 lakh visitors in November last year.

While the biggies have seen moderate growth, relatively smaller airports have recorded a growth of over 30% international passengers in November this year over the patronage witnessed in the same month last year. Bhubaneswar has seen a growth of 30.5% (14,220 flyers) Tiruchirappalli has 39.9% (19,402 flyers), Varanasi 40.4% (16,070 flyers) and Mangaluru 35.4% (76,579 flyers),

Indore has doubled its patronage with a 99.9% growth (8,902 flyers as compared to 4,454 earlier) while Pune has seen a 49% patronage with 30,633 flyers.