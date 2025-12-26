Assam government, Karbi council to approach Gauhati HC to reslove grazing grounds issue

GUWAHATI: The Assam government, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and the representatives of Karbi community will jointly approach the Gauhati High Court to resolve issues pertaining to village grazing grounds (VGRs) and professional grazing grounds (PGRs) in the council’s areas.

Emerging from a meeting with the KAAC and the Karbi leaders, Sarma said, “The council will file an affidavit before the court by January 5. The Karbi representatives will also file an affidavit. We have decided to jointly move the Gauhati High Court so that the entire issue of VGRs and PGRs can be resolved immediately.”

The meeting comes amid tensions in the Kheroni area of West Karbi Anglong district following violence over the demand by the Karbis to evict “outsiders” from VGRs and PGRs.

Sarma said the state government would request the court to quickly deliver the judgement in the “sensitive case” so that the KAAC and the government could take steps accordingly.