Centre planning '360 degree assault' on organised crime networks, says Amit Shah; launches updated NIA databases

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched two updated databases of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) --the Organised Crime Network Database and the Weapons Database for lost, looted & recovered arms.

He was inaugrating a two-day 'Counter-Terrorism Conference' organised by the agency.

In his inaugral address, Shah stated that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity and everyone must work together to defeat it.

"Under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ‘zero-tolerance’ against terrorism, this annual conference has become a platform to deal with emerging threats," he said.

The minister noted that in the last three years, the government has "moved forward in the direction of making this conference an annual tradition and it is not merely a forum for discussion, but actionable points emerge from here and the NIA along with all related agencies of the states continuously work throughout the year towards their implementation."

"As a result, we are succeeding in building a strong anti-terrorism grid across the country. The objective of this conference is also to analyse all terrorist incidents that occurred in the country and the world in the past year, along with the intelligence received about them and to enhance our counter-terrorism capabilities accordingly," Shah said.