Class 11 student shot dead at Gorakhpur school playground; two arrested

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Police detained two people after a Class 11 student was shot dead following a dispute at a school playground here on Friday afternoon, police said.

Additional forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area, they said, adding that two accused are absconding.

The incident occurred at around 1.00 pm on the premises of Co-operative Inter College in Pipraich, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim, Sudhir Bharti, was at the playground when an argument broke out between him and another person from the same neighbourhood.

The altercation escalated quickly, during which the accused allegedly took out a country-made pistol and fired at Bharti.

The student collapsed and died on the spot, they said.