Dehradun Diary: Ex-CM Rawat protests AI-generated video, hits out at BJP

US embassy honours SDRF for rescue ops

The US embassy has recognised the service of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel by awarding them a special memento and certificate. This honour specifically acknowledges the swift rescue operations conducted in challenging conditions, leading to rescue of American tourists and other foreign nationals trapped during expeditions. SDRF commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said, “The recognition is for successful operations like rescuing two foreign trekkers from Mount Chaukhamba in Chamoli and other rescue operations in high-altitude areas like Gangotri.”

Dhami lauds Vajpayee’s vision at sports festival

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami concluded the Sansad Khel Mahotsav-2025, honouring winners and paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He emphasised that the former PM envisioned empowering youth through sports, a vision now realised through this festival. Dhami noted PM Narendra Modi’s guidance and highlighted Uttarakhand’s sporting success, including 103 medals at the 38th National Games. Detailing steps under a ‘sports legacy plan’, the CM mentioned 23 sports academies, a sports university in Haldwani, and a women’s sports college in Lohaghat. The government is also awarding out-of-turn jobs to medal winners.

Ex-CM Rawat protests AI-generated video

Senior Congress leader and former CM Harish Rawat staged a protest march on Thursday, targeting the BJP over circulation of an AI-generated video purportedly showing him in poor light. Police put barricades near the BJP office to stop what Rawat said his ‘solitary march’, leading to heated exchanges between Congress workers and police. He took his protest to the street, sitting on a ‘dharna’alleging that the fabricated video, created using AI, was spread on social media platforms with the intent to disseminate falsehood. “This act is a malicious attempt to spread lies using advanced technology against political opponents,” he said.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com