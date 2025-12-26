ED books preacher Shamsul Huda Khan in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Islamic preacher Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan, presently based in the United Kingdom, and has initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The action by the ED is based on an FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS).

According to the ED, Khan, a native of Azamgarh, is accused of promoting radical ideology and engaging in illegal funding activities under the cover of religious education. Investigators allege that he received and routed funds worth several crores of rupees through multiple bank accounts in India and abroad.

Official records indicate that Khan was appointed as an assistant teacher in a government-aided madrasa in 1984. Despite acquiring British citizenship in 2013 and residing overseas, he allegedly continued to draw a salary from 2013 to 2017 without discharging any teaching duties.

The ED has found that Khan maintained 7–8 bank accounts in India and acquired more than a dozen immovable properties valued at over Rs 30 crore. He is also accused of channelling funds to several madrasas through his NGO, Raja Foundation, as well as through personal accounts.

He had established two madrasas in Azamgarh and Sant Kabir Nagar, the registrations of which were subsequently cancelled by the competent authorities.

Investigating agencies have stated that his links with radical organisations based in the United Kingdom are under examination.

Further, as per available information, he had also visited Pakistan, and his alleged contacts with extremist organisations there are being probed. He is believed to be a member of the Pakistani radical organisation Dawat-e-Islami

The ED is currently examining the funding network, foreign linkages, and assets associated with the accused as part of the ongoing investigation.