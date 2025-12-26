ED probes radical preacher who allegedly drew salary from UP govt even after becoming British citizen

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan, a UK-based radical Islamic preacher from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, the agency said on Friday.

As per available records, Khan was appointed as an assistant teacher in a government-aided madrasa in 1984. He acquired British citizenship in 2013. However, it is alleged that he continued to draw a salary from 2013 to 2017, despite neither being an Indian citizen nor actively discharging teaching duties, while residing abroad.

During the past two decades, he reportedly travelled to several foreign countries and is alleged to have received substantial funds amounting to several crores of rupees through 7–8 bank accounts maintained in India. It has further been found that he acquired more than a dozen immovable properties, with an estimated value exceeding Rs 30 crore.

He allegedly channeled funds to madrasas via the NGO Raja Foundation, promoting a radical ideology. He had established two madrasas in Azamgarh and Sant Kabir Nagar, the registrations of which were subsequently cancelled by the authorities.