Government's reform trajectory will continue with even more vigour in coming times: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government's reform trajectory will continue with even more vigour in the coming times as it is committed to boosting 'Ease of Living'.

The prime minister made this observation on a series of posts by the central government on its various reform initiatives.

"Ours is a Government committed to boosting 'Ease of Living' and this thread below gives examples of how we have worked in that direction. Our reform trajectory will continue with even more vigour in the coming times," Modi said.

With the hashtags #ReformInAction & #GoodGovernance, the central government said in the posts that the real test of reform is whether it reduces stress for people and 2025 marked a clear shift in governance, with reforms focused on outcomes, not complexity.

Simpler tax laws, faster dispute resolution, modern labour codes, and decriminalised compliance reduced friction for citizens and businesses alike.

The emphasis was on trust, predictability, and long-term growth, showing how well-designed policy can quietly improve everyday life, the posts by MyGovIndia said.

For millions of Indians, tax relief became real. Incomes up to Rs 12 lakh attract zero tax.

Middle-class families now retain more of what they earn, giving them flexibility to spend, save and invest with greater confidence, it stated.

It said the Income Tax Act, 2025 streamlined compliance and brought clarity, transparency, and fairness to the direct tax system, making it more taxpayer friendly and aligned with today's needs.