IndiGo flight disruptions: DGCA panel submits report to Aviation Ministry

NEW DELHI: A four member panel constituted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to look into the operational disruptions of IndiGo airlines, submitted its report to the Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday evening.

According to multiple sources, the contents of the reports has not been made public as it is confidential.

The committee, constituted on December 5, was given a fortnight to submit its report. However, it has taken a week longer than the deadline.

The cancellation of over 4,000 flights by IndiGo had impacted over 11 lakh passengers from December 1 to 9 and crippled domestic air travel in the country.

The four member panel constituted by the DGCA was entrusted with conducting a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to the massive disruption of the scheduled flights.

The team, led by the Joint Director General of DGCA Sanjay K Brahmane, had Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, Senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik and Flight Operations Inspector Lokesh Rampal as the members.

The objective behind it is to enable necessary regulatory enforcement action and ensure institutional strengthening, a release issued by the DGCA had stated.