Man arrested in Bihar for marrying three women in three years, two wives accuse him of dowry harassment

PATNA: A man has been arrested in Bihar’s Gopalganj district for allegedly marrying three different women within a span of three years, after his first and second wives lodged complaints of domestic violence and dowry harassment with the police.

The accused, Pintu Barnawal, 35, a resident of Gauroop Ismael village, was taken into custody after complaints were filed at the Mirganj police station. While admitting that he married all three women, Pintu denied the allegations levelled against him.

“The allegations of dowry harassment are completely baseless. I have never demanded a single penny from them as dowry,” he told the investigating officer.

The case came to light after Pintu’s first wife, Khushboo Kumari alias Amrita, and second wife, Gudiya Kumari, alleged that he married another woman without divorcing them. They further claimed that they were abused and misbehaved with when they questioned him about his third marriage.

In her complaint, Khushboo said she married Pintu at the Gaurishankar temple on December 2, 2022, and went to her in-laws’ house the next day.

She alleged that her parents were forced to pay Rs 3 lakh in cash, a 20-gram necklace, a 15-gram ring, other jewellery and household items after her in-laws began harassing her.

She claimed that when the dowry demands increased, her parents expressed their inability to meet them. “The harassment continued and one day I was thrown out of the house,” she said. She later learnt that her husband had allegedly married another woman without divorcing her. Since then, she has been staying with her parents and pursuing legal action.