Mirwaiz Umar Farooq removes Hurriyat chairman designation from X profile

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has removed the designation “Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference” from his X profile. His updated bio now carries only his name and location details. Mirwaiz has over 2.31 lakh followers on the social media platform.

The development comes against the backdrop of weakened separatist activity in the Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

In a post on X, Mirwaiz gave reasons for removing the designation from his X profile.

“For some time now, I was being pressed by the authorities to make changes to my X (formerly Twitter) handle as Hurriyat chairman, as all constituents of Hurriyat Conference, including the Awami Action Committee that I head, have been banned under the UAPA, making Hurriyat a banned organisation, failing which they will take down my handle,” Mirwaiz said.

“At a time when public space and avenues of communication stand severely restricted, this platform remains among the very few means available to me to reach out to my people and share my views on our issues with them, and the outside world. Under such circumstances, it is a Hobson’s choice I was left to make,” he further said.

Mirwaiz’s own organisation, the J&K Awami Action Committee (AAC), has been banned by the Centre under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Ministry of Home Affairs has accused the Mirwaiz-led AAC of engaging in unlawful activities prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country, alleging its members were involved in supporting militant activities and spreading anti-India propaganda to fuel secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mirwaiz headed the moderate faction of the Hurriyat Conference, while the hardline faction is led by jailed Masrat Alam.

The Hurriyat Conference, an umbrella body of separatist groups, was formed in 1993 during the peak of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.