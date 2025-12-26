New airlines that got green signal from Centre will struggle to offer competition, say experts

NEW DELHI: The sudden clearance to operate in Indian skies given to two airlines that had been awaiting the nod for nearly a year appears to be a strong message from the Centre in light of the disruption caused by India’s largest domestic carrier IndiGo from December 1 to 9.

The two new airlines are Kozhikode-based Alhind and Hyderabad-headquartered FlyExpress, while Shank Air, based in Uttar Pradesh, was also given the nod last year and plans to begin operations in 2026.

Aviation professionals and experts, however, unanimously feel there is no way the newbies can take on dominant players like IndiGo or the two airlines from the stable of the Air India Group – Air India and Air India Express.

Captain C S Randhawa, president of the Federation of Indian Pilots, is quite critical of the decision. Stating that the newbies can never break the duopoly exercised by the existing airlines, he added, “All these three airlines have neither enough funding nor expertise. The best of airlines have not survived. No regional airlines have survived in this country. These airlines are not a threat to any operating airlines in the country as they cannot survive on non-UDAN routes.”

They face the challenges of finances, aircraft leasing, pilot availability, sustainability, competitive fares and reliability, he stated.

“The government needs to get fuel under GST and give subsidies to encourage big corporate houses to enter aviation with a big bang to break the monopoly or duopoly. Regional airlines only increase regional connectivity. There is an urgent need for the government to have a relook at the aviation policies of the country,” Captain Randhawa explained.

He also claimed that Alhind had shut its Kochi office and terminated all employees. Shank Air was still struggling to obtain certification for Air Operator Certification and get aircraft on lease, he added.