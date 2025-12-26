New DoPT initiatives for maximum governance

NEW DELHI: Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has launched five major initiatives on the Good Governance Day aimed at strengthening core governance processes, supporting key stakeholder groups and equipping civil servants to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving administrative landscape.
The MoS in the PMO said, “Good governance is not an abstract ideal but a daily administrative responsibility anchored in transparency, accountability and citizen-centric service delivery.”
Addressing officers and policymakers at a workshop on the Good Governance Day, observed on December 25, Singh said DoPT’s first initiative is a compendium of guidelines on reservation for ex-servicemen in central government, which consolidates all existing instructions into a single, updated and user-friendly reference.
“This step reflects the government’s commitment to honouring the service of ex-servicemen by ensuring clarity, uniformity and timely delivery of reservation-related benefits, while also reducing ambiguity and errors in implementation across ministries and departments,” he said.
The second initiative is an AI-powered recruitment rules generator tool, integrated with the Recruitment Rules Formulation, Amendment and Monitoring System (RRFAMS) portal. The minister explained that the new AI-enabled tool will reduce delays and inconsistencies by guiding users through simple questions, suggesting appropriate recruitment methods and automatically generating draft rules in the prescribed format.
The third launch is the mobile application for e-HRMS 2.0, available on Android and iOS, which places key human resource services directly in the hands of government employees. Developed as a core pillar of Mission Karmayogi, e-HRMS 2.0 integrates service records and HR processes, such as promotions and superannuation. Singh said the app will enhance transparency in personnel management.
The fourth set of initiatives relates to AI-enabled features on the iGOT (integrated government online training) Karmayogi platform.
These include iGOT AI Sarthi for intelligent discovery of relevant learning resources, iGOT AI Tutor for personalised in-course support, the iGOT specialisation programme offering structured learning pathways in critical domains, and an AI-based capacity building plan tool to help ministries and states systematically map roles, competencies and training needs.
The fifth initiative is the Karmayogi Digital Learning Lab 2.0, a next-generation facility designed to produce high-quality digital learning content using augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), gamification and interactive simulations. “These initiatives reflect a future-oriented approach to governance reform, one that places citizens and civil servants at the centre of change,” he said.