New DoPT initiatives for maximum governance

NEW DELHI: Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has launched five major initiatives on the Good Governance Day aimed at strengthening core governance processes, supporting key stakeholder groups and equipping civil servants to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving administrative landscape.

The MoS in the PMO said, “Good governance is not an abstract ideal but a daily administrative responsibility anchored in transparency, accountability and citizen-centric service delivery.”

Addressing officers and policymakers at a workshop on the Good Governance Day, observed on December 25, Singh said DoPT’s first initiative is a compendium of guidelines on reservation for ex-servicemen in central government, which consolidates all existing instructions into a single, updated and user-friendly reference.

“This step reflects the government’s commitment to honouring the service of ex-servicemen by ensuring clarity, uniformity and timely delivery of reservation-related benefits, while also reducing ambiguity and errors in implementation across ministries and departments,” he said.

The second initiative is an AI-powered recruitment rules generator tool, integrated with the Recruitment Rules Formulation, Amendment and Monitoring System (RRFAMS) portal. The minister explained that the new AI-enabled tool will reduce delays and inconsistencies by guiding users through simple questions, suggesting appropriate recruitment methods and automatically generating draft rules in the prescribed format.