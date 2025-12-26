NIA's anti-terror conference to firm up common legal norms

NEW DELHI: With special focus on measures to strengthen prosecution-led counter-terror efforts across the country and evolve a unified legal framework governing investigations, senior police functionaries will deliberate during the two-day ‘Anti-Terror Conference’ beginning Friday.

Organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the conference will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to officials, the participating police officers will extensively share their operational experiences, best practices and deliberate over the use of emerging technologies to counter terror networks in the country.

The other points on the agenda are the mechanisms for improved international legal cooperation and strategies to dismantle terror ecosystems operating in different counter-terrorism theatres across the country. The officials said, ‘During the course of the different sessions at the meet, the police officers are going to review the progress made on the consensus and recommendations adopted at last year’s meet.

During the meet last year, there was a consensus among various central and state agencies and police forces on the need for stronger collaborative efforts backed by a standardised strategy to combat the menace of terrorism, particularly with respect to cybercrime and financial terrorism.