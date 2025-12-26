'No one family drove growth': PM Modi targets Congress with dynastic politics jibe

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the country’s growth can no longer be attributed to just one family, launching a veiled attack on Congress’ first family and dynastic politics.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Rashtra Prerna Sthal on 101st birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said the BJP government has freed the country from the tradition of eulogising a single family for all good that had happened.

He said the BJP government is honouring and acknowledging the contributions of everyone irrespective of political affiliations.

“Congress and its allies politically kept the BJP untouchable. The BJP’s values teach us to respect everyone. (Former PM) Narasimha Rao and (former President) Pranab Mukherjee were awarded Bharat Ratna. Our government honoured Mulayam Singh Yadav and Tarun Gogoi with national awards,” he said, adding that no one could expect such recognition from the Congress or the SP.

He said the NDA government is working on Dr BR Ambedkar’s principles and taking them to people through ‘Panchteerthas’. The PM claimed that while previous Congress and SP governments tried to erase the legacy of Baba Saheb, BJP drew pride in shattering the wall of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by working towards realising his resolves.