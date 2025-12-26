Pune civic polls: Congress distances itself from NCP (SP) amid chatter over Pawar Parivaar patch-up

MUMBAI: In a political twist ahead of the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections on January 15, the Maharashtra Congress has decided to contest independently, distancing itself from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) amid reports that the two Pawar factions may join hands. However, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule clarified that no final proposal has been received regarding an alliance with Ajit Pawar’s faction.

Yet, sources revealed that two rounds of meetings have already taken place between the two Pawar parties, with a final announcement expected in the coming days.

Terming the potential alliance “unholy”, Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said, “If both the NCPs join hands, then Congress will not be part of this unholy alliance for the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections.”

He added that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar must sever ties with the BJP and step down from the government before seeking Congress support.

Wadettiwar’s remarks highlighted the deep ideological divide.

“NCP enjoys power with the communal forces in the state and central government, but it wants the support of secular forces to defeat the BJP in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, which is not possible at all. The Congress party is firm in its secular and progressive ideology and will not compromise it in any way. Therefore, the Congress leadership will contest these two polls on its own and show our strength,” he said.

On the other hand, Sule underlined the distinction between state-level politics and local body elections, stating, “The NCP shared power with the Congress for more than 15 years, but it never tied up with the Congress for local body polls. Local polls are fought separately to develop and nurture local leadership. This time, we also conveyed to our cadre and local leaders to form the alliance based on the ground situation in their respective areas. There should not be party politics at the local level because the local polls are completely different than state and Lok Sabha polls.”

Meanwhile, the reports of a potential NCP merger have caused ripples within the party. Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP)’s Pune city president and former Mayor of Pune, Jagtap, resigned in protest, citing ideological differences. Sources suggest he is likely to join Congress.