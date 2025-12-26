Ten-year-old border village boy honoured for helping soldiers during Operation Sindoor

CHANDIGARH: Ten-year-old Shravan Singh from Tara Wali village in Mamdot block is located along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district.
He was honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar 2026 by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday for his extraordinary courage, compassion and patriotism. The award, the country’s highest civilian honour for children, was conferred on Veer Bal Diwas.
Shravan had served water, lassi, milk and tea to Army jawans during “Operation Sindoor” as swarms of drones entered Indian territory from across the border. His actions, carried out amid heightened tensions, drew widespread appreciation from the Army and the local community.
After receiving the award, Shravan, a Class IV student, said he loved helping the soldiers and used to serve them cold water and milk every day.
“They gave me a special gift, shared meals with me, and even treated me to ice cream. I want to become a soldier and serve the nation when I grow up. I have even bought new clothes for the function,” he said.
Shravan’s father, Sona Singh, said jawans had camped in their fields during Operation Sindoor. “From the very first day, my son insisted on serving soldiers as he found joy in serving them. He kept taking refreshments to them and enjoyed being in their company. Seeing him bring refreshments and comfort to them made our family proud. He now dreams of joining the Army one day. He never imagined that his younger son would be given such an honour,” he said.
Shravan’s mother, Santosh Rani, thanked the Army for recommending her son’s name for the award. “He dreams of becoming a soldier one day. The jawans became his friends,” she said.
Earlier, the Army had announced that it would sponsor Shravan’s education to ensure he continues to grow and achieve his dreams. The Golden Arrow Division of the Army had bestowed upon him the title of “Youngest Civil Warrior” and decided to support his education.
Western Army Commander Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar had felicitated Shravan, highlighting the Army’s bond with the people.
During the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan on May 7 and 10, swarms of drones were spotted in border villages and towns of Ferozepur. Otherwise, the small village of Tara Wali, just two kilometres from the international border, remains quiet.
Shravan has an elder sister studying in Class VII and a younger brother.