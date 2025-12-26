Ten-year-old border village boy honoured for helping soldiers during Operation Sindoor

CHANDIGARH: Ten-year-old Shravan Singh from Tara Wali village in Mamdot block is located along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district.

He was honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar 2026 by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday for his extraordinary courage, compassion and patriotism. The award, the country’s highest civilian honour for children, was conferred on Veer Bal Diwas.

Shravan had served water, lassi, milk and tea to Army jawans during “Operation Sindoor” as swarms of drones entered Indian territory from across the border. His actions, carried out amid heightened tensions, drew widespread appreciation from the Army and the local community.

After receiving the award, Shravan, a Class IV student, said he loved helping the soldiers and used to serve them cold water and milk every day.

“They gave me a special gift, shared meals with me, and even treated me to ice cream. I want to become a soldier and serve the nation when I grow up. I have even bought new clothes for the function,” he said.