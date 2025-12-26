Under-construction ropeway collapses in Bihar’s Rohtas district days before scheduled New Year opening

PATNA: An under-construction ropeway in Bihar’s Rohtas district caved in on Friday, bringing the project to a grinding halt.

The ropeway was scheduled to be opened for tourists on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2016.

Hundreds of tourists and devotees throng Rohtas Fort and the famous Chaurasan temple on New Year’s Day. Many also visit the Rohitashv temple to offer prayers.

Pillars and trolleys of the ropeway were damaged in the incident. However, there were no reports of any casualties or injuries.

The ropeway was being built to facilitate tourists visiting Rohtas Fort, also known as Rohtasgarh, one of Bihar’s favourite tourist destinations. The fort is located at an altitude of about 1,400 feet above sea level.

A Kolkata-based company, RRPL, has been assigned the construction work. The 1,324-metre-long ropeway is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 12.35 crore. It was planned to have five towers, with each trolley having a seating capacity of four passengers.

The project was in its final stage, and a trial run was about to take place when the collapse occurred.