UP BJP chief warns party lawmakers against caste-based gatherings

LUCKNOW: The newly appointed state BJP unit chief, Pankaj Chaudhury, cautioned party lawmakers against holding caste-based gatherings, calling them against the party’s values and constitution. He also warned that any such endeavour in the future would be considered an act of indiscipline.

Chaudhury’s statement, issued late on Thursday night, came two days after some BJP lawmakers, including MLAs and MLCs from the Brahmin community, assembled for a dinner in the state capital, Lucknow.

According to informed sources, the lawmakers discussed the party’s alleged bias against the Brahmin community during the meeting. Taking cognisance of the gathering and its deliberations, the Uttar Pradesh BJP leadership termed it “against the party’s constitution and values”.

The meeting created a buzz in political circles, with the Opposition claiming that “all was not well” within the ruling party. The Opposition drew parallels with a similar informal gathering of Kshatriya BJP MLAs in Lucknow during the Monsoon Session of the state legislature.

The Brahmin MLAs and MLCs had gathered at the residence of Kushinagar MLA P N Pathak on Tuesday. While sources said the agenda included concerns over Brahmin leaders being sidelined in the party, Pathak described it as a community dinner where discussions focused on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and development works in their respective constituencies.

One of the attendees, Anil Tripathi, the Menhdawal MLA from Sant Kabir Nagar district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, told the media that discussions covered both social and political issues.