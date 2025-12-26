Uttar Pradesh SIR: 2.89 crore names to be deleted from electoral rolls

LUCKNOW: As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list in Uttar Pradesh comes to an end on Friday, 2.89 crore names out of the total 15.44 crore will be deleted from the draft electoral rolls.

Though the SIR deadline had already been extended twice, the details of 2.89 crore voters (approximately 19%) were not collected.

According to sources, among the 2.89 crore voters whose names will be deleted, 1.26 crore have migrated, 46 lakh are deceased, 23.70 lakh are duplicates, 83.73 lakh are absent and 9.57 lakh are from other categories.

UP's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said that the draft voter list will be released on December 31, 2025. Claims and objections on the draft voter list would be accepted from December 31 to January 30 2026.

Meanwhile, from December 31 till February 21 2026, decisions on enumeration forms and disposal of claims and objections would be done during the notice phase.

Then the final voter list will be released on February 28, 2026. It may be recalled that the Election Commission of India had extended the SIR deadline on December 11 for the second time by two weeks to December 26, 2025.

Not only this, the work of mapping the voters list of 2003 with the current voter list has also been completed.

About 91 per cent of people included in the current voter list from the 2003 voter list have been matched. Such voters have been matched by their own names, parents, grandparents or maternal grandparents' names.

Now notices will be sent by the Election Commission to only nine per cent of people which form about 1.11 crore people. The notices would be sent by the ECI to their homes. They will have to provide documents to the Commission as proof of being voters.

Currently, all necessary measures are being taken for publication of the clean voter list. All district DMs have been ordered to release the draft voter list with full caution. Full transparency should also be maintained in disposal of claims and objections going forward.