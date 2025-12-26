Vision loss rampant as India home to ‘diabetic retinopathy capital’, say experts

NEW DELHI: India is not only the “diabetes capital” of the world but also the “diabetic retinopathy (DR) capital” too, said experts here. They attributed the lack of awareness among physicians and the public for a surge of this eye condition that can cause vision loss and blindness among diabetics.

According to experts, currently, 85% of diabetic patients are unaware that diabetes can impact vision and have never undergone a retinal examination. Concerned experts met recently to develop revised India-specific national guidelines for the detection and management of DR.

The new guidelines introduce a comprehensive, technology-enabled, and system-integrated approach that can change the trajectory of eye care for diabetic patients in India and aims to achieve 80% DR screening coverage among the diabetic population.

The updated guidelines announced by Vision 2020-The Right to Sight India, a national consortium of not-for-profit eye hospitals across the country, outline a tiered diagnostic and treatment pathway that ensures timely intervention at every level of care.

Speaking with this paper, Dr Rajesh Saini, President, VISION 2020, India, said, “These new guidelines, rooted in expert consensus and enriched with the latest diagnostic and management protocols, will empower healthcare providers to detect and intervene earlier, especially in underserved communities.”