Vision loss rampant as India home to ‘diabetic retinopathy capital’, say experts

NEW DELHI: India is not only the “diabetes capital” of the world but also the “diabetic retinopathy (DR) capital” too, said experts here. They attributed the lack of awareness among physicians and the public for a surge of this eye condition that can cause vision loss and blindness among diabetics.
According to experts, currently, 85% of diabetic patients are unaware that diabetes can impact vision and have never undergone a retinal examination. Concerned experts met recently to develop revised India-specific national guidelines for the detection and management of DR.
The new guidelines introduce a comprehensive, technology-enabled, and system-integrated approach that can change the trajectory of eye care for diabetic patients in India and aims to achieve 80% DR screening coverage among the diabetic population.
The updated guidelines announced by Vision 2020-The Right to Sight India, a national consortium of not-for-profit eye hospitals across the country, outline a tiered diagnostic and treatment pathway that ensures timely intervention at every level of care.
Speaking with this paper, Dr Rajesh Saini, President, VISION 2020, India, said, “These new guidelines, rooted in expert consensus and enriched with the latest diagnostic and management protocols, will empower healthcare providers to detect and intervene earlier, especially in underserved communities.”
Dr Vishali Gupta, President at Vitreo Retinal Society India, PGI, Chandigarh, said, “DR should be included in the National Diabetes Program. It affects the economically productive age group, those in their forties and younger. By prioritising timely and systematic screening, we can identify the disease much earlier, significantly improving outcomes.”
According to Dr R Kim, CMO at Aravind Eye Hospital, Madurai, “We insist that they should get their eyes screened at least once a year.”
Data show that there are an estimated 101 million diabetics in India, 136 million pre-diabetics in 2021. Approximately four to six million individuals are already at risk of sight-threatening diabetic retinopathy.
The new guideline lists financial coverage for essential DR treatments under Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to reduce out-of-pocket costs. It also highlights integration through ABHA IDs, strengthening referral chains, and leveraging tele-ophthalmology hubs for continuity of care.
New norms to reduce out-of-pocket costs
The new guideline lists financial coverage for essential diabetic retinopathy (DR) treatments under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to reduce out-of-pocket costs. It also highlights integration through ABHA IDs, strengthening referral chains, and leveraging tele-ophthalmology hubs for continuity of care.