10.56 lakh names deleted as EC releases Assam's draft electoral rolls after Special Revision

GUWAHATI: The names of 10.56 lakh voters have been deleted after the Special Revision of electoral rolls in Assam, where assembly polls would be in less than six months.

According to the integrated draft rolls released by the Election Commission on Saturday, the state has a total of 2,51,09,754 voters, excluding 93,021 D-Voters or doubtful voters. Additionally, the names of 10,56,291 voters have been deleted due to death, shifting, or multiple entries.

D-Voters are a category of voters in Assam who have been disenfranchised by the government on account of their alleged lack of proper citizenship credentials. D-Voters are determined by special tribunals under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the person declared as a D-Voter is not given a voter card.

All related particulars, such as name, age and photograph, of D-Voters have been carried forward to the draft electoral roll without any change.

The draft rolls were published after house-to-house verification of the Special Revision was held from November 22 to December 20.

Now, voters will be able to file claims and objections till January 22, and the final electoral rolls will be published on February 10, a statement said.