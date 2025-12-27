28 excise officers granted bail by SC also named in ED liquor scam case in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The 28 state excise officers who the Supreme Court granted bail in the liquor scam chargesheet filed by the Chhattisgarh Bureau for Investigation of Economic Offences (EOW) are also among the 81 accused in an alleged Rs 3000-crore liquor fraud investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED filed a 29,800-page ‘Relied Upon Documents’, cited as the ‘concluding challan’, before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Raipur in the liquor scam.

The key arrests in the case include former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, a six-time Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma, former deputy secretary to the chief minister office Soumya Chaurasia, retired IAS Niranjan Das, special secretary Excise department Arun Pati Tripathi, businessman Anwar Dhebar among others.

There is no mention of former chief minister and Congress MLA Bhupesh Baghel in the ED chargesheet.

The central probe agency claimed that the excise department had played a major role in acquiring funds for a political party during the 2023 Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh.

The officials of the excise department who were bestowed with the responsibility to gather the amount were given to excise officials Dinkar Vasnik, Naveen Singh Tomar, Vikas Goswami, Nitu Notani and Iqbal Khan, it stated. The liquor fraud practices were carried out in as many 15 districts of the state and the liquor supply for distribution among candidates stated to have been arranged during the Assembly polls.