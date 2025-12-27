Amid bone-chilling 'Chillai Kalan', Army intensifies operations to flush out Pakistani terrorists in Jammu region

NEW DELHI: The Army has deployed specialised troops to flush out terrorists in the Jammu region following the onset of 'Chillai Kalan' -- the harshest phase of the Union territory's winter spanning from December 21 to January 31.

Sources in the defence establishment said that the Army has intensified its counter-terrorism operations across the Kishtwar and Doda districts.

Army units, along with other security forces, have expanded their operational reach into higher and snowbound areas to pursue and neutralise Pakistani terrorists attempting to exploit the harsh season for concealment.

Traditionally, the onset of the bone-chilling 40-day 'Chillai Kalan' ushers in a temporary lull in terrorist activities, as communication routes close and heavy snowfall isolates mountain regions.

"The Army has adopted a proactive winter posture, establishing temporary bases and surveillance posts deep within snow-covered areas to maintain unbroken pressure on possible terrorist hideouts," said a source.

Operating in sub-zero temperatures with limited visibility, Army patrols have been regularly traversing high-altitude ridgelines, valleys, and forested areas to deny terrorists any sanctuary.

The integrated approach involves the Indian Army and security and law enforcement agencies including the civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operations Group (SOG), Forest Guards, and Village Defence Guards (VDGs).

“This inter-agency cooperation ensures seamless sharing of intelligence, resource optimisation, and sharper operational execution,” added the source.

Intelligence agencies have assessed that there are approximately 30 to 35 Pakistani terrorists currently in the Jammu region.

Inputs gathered over the past few months suggest that these terrorists, finding themselves cornered by successful counter-terror operations, have shifted deeper into higher and middle mountain reaches of the region -- areas now devoid of habitation. They are believed to be seeking temporary winter hideouts to evade detection and avoid direct confrontation with security forces.