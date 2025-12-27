Amid bone-chilling 'Chillai Kalan', Army intensifies operations to flush out Pakistani terrorists in Jammu region

NEW DELHI: The Army has deployed specialised troops to flush out terrorists in the Jammu region following the onset of 'Chillai Kalan' -- the harshest phase of the Union territory's winter spanning from December 21 to January 31.
Sources in the defence establishment said that the Army has intensified its counter-terrorism operations across the Kishtwar and Doda districts.
Army units, along with other security forces, have expanded their operational reach into higher and snowbound areas to pursue and neutralise Pakistani terrorists attempting to exploit the harsh season for concealment.
Traditionally, the onset of the bone-chilling 40-day 'Chillai Kalan' ushers in a temporary lull in terrorist activities, as communication routes close and heavy snowfall isolates mountain regions.
"The Army has adopted a proactive winter posture, establishing temporary bases and surveillance posts deep within snow-covered areas to maintain unbroken pressure on possible terrorist hideouts," said a source.
Operating in sub-zero temperatures with limited visibility, Army patrols have been regularly traversing high-altitude ridgelines, valleys, and forested areas to deny terrorists any sanctuary.
The integrated approach involves the Indian Army and security and law enforcement agencies including the civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operations Group (SOG), Forest Guards, and Village Defence Guards (VDGs).
“This inter-agency cooperation ensures seamless sharing of intelligence, resource optimisation, and sharper operational execution,” added the source.
Intelligence agencies have assessed that there are approximately 30 to 35 Pakistani terrorists currently in the Jammu region.
Inputs gathered over the past few months suggest that these terrorists, finding themselves cornered by successful counter-terror operations, have shifted deeper into higher and middle mountain reaches of the region -- areas now devoid of habitation. They are believed to be seeking temporary winter hideouts to evade detection and avoid direct confrontation with security forces.
Reports indicate that these remnants of terror groups are attempting to coerce or threaten local villagers for shelter and food supplies, though their support among locals and overground workers has sharply declined. The drying local support and continuous security vigilance at lower altitudes have forced them into isolation, further restricting their ability to regroup or plan coordinated attacks.
The principal focus for the Army and other forces this winter is twofold: to eliminate remaining terrorist pockets within known areas and to ensure that terrorists remain confined to inhospitable higher reaches. This containment strategy not only prevents terrorists from infiltrating or regrouping in populated belts but also significantly disrupts their logistics and communication channels, reducing any operational capability.
Security forces have launched concurrent operations along valleys, mid-altitude regions, and high ridges to maintain overlapping control and deny any potential movement corridor.
Each operation is followed by sustained surveillance, ensuring that areas once cleared remain under watch. This “surveillance-sweep-surveillance” cycle forms the cornerstone of the Army’s new winter doctrine, balancing aggressive field operations with steady technological oversight.
Operating in snowbound terrain demands specialised training and equipment. Recognising this, the Army has deployed specially trained winter warfare units across several key sectors. These troops, adept in high-altitude survival, snow navigation, avalanche response, and snow combat, have been instrumental in maintaining operational effectiveness during the winter surge.
Modern technology has become a force multiplier in these operations. From drone-based reconnaissance to ground sensors and surveillance radars, a wide array of tools are being leveraged to detect movement, track heat signatures, and pinpoint possible movement routes.
Thermal imaging devices and unmanned aerial systems have proved invaluable for night operations and in terrain where conventional scouting is hazardous.
The Army’s visible presence in remote, snowbound villages also reassures locals of continued security coverage, countering attempts by terrorist groups to intimidate or coerce communities.
Each operation, whether area domination or targeted strike, is planned not as an isolated event but as a continuum in a larger, year-round security framework. This ensures that operational gains made during the harsh months carry forward into the summer, denying terrorists any breathing space.
Through coordinated strategies, technological strength, and unyielding soldierly spirit, the Army alongside other agencies continues to steer the fight with precision and purpose. Even in the heart of Chillai Kalan, when most activity in the mountains comes to a standstill, India’s defenders stand resolute, turning the season of stillness into one of unwavering vigilance and action.