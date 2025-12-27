Bending minds: How a Spaniard is teaching respect for the Himalayas

DEHRADUN: When sheer willpower meets a noble cause, even the towering Himalayas bow in respect. A Spanish woman, Jaima Colil, has taken on the colossal task of single-handedly cleaning waste from Uttarakhand’s high-altitude trekking routes, hauling over 200 kilograms of refuse down treacherous slopes.

What began as a simple holiday for the graphic designer has transformed into a dedicated environmental mission across India’s roof. Colil, originally from Spain, was stunned by the sheer volume of plastic and discarded gear littering sacred Himalayan trails, including those she hiked in Nepal.

"Instead of turning back, I decided to stay and confront the problem myself," Colil stated, reflecting on the contrast between European trekking norms and the situation here. Today, Colil spearheads the "108 Peak Campaign," symbolically named after the auspicious number in Indian culture, aiming to cleanse 108 routes.

Since launching formally in 2023, she has trekked to oxygen-thinning heights, carrying heavy sacks of garbage—a feat often beyond experienced climbers. Her efforts gained crucial local momentum when she partnered with Manoj Rana, a trekker from Lohajung village in Chamoli.

"The initial effort was disheartening; we would clean the same paths only to see them littered again within days," Rana admitted. "That cycle forced us to evolve this into a structured campaign combining clean-up with serious awareness."