Bending minds: How a Spaniard is teaching respect for the Himalayas

DEHRADUN: When sheer willpower meets a noble cause, even the towering Himalayas bow in respect. A Spanish woman, Jaima Colil, has taken on the colossal task of single-handedly cleaning waste from Uttarakhand’s high-altitude trekking routes, hauling over 200 kilograms of refuse down treacherous slopes.
What began as a simple holiday for the graphic designer has transformed into a dedicated environmental mission across India’s roof. Colil, originally from Spain, was stunned by the sheer volume of plastic and discarded gear littering sacred Himalayan trails, including those she hiked in Nepal.
"Instead of turning back, I decided to stay and confront the problem myself," Colil stated, reflecting on the contrast between European trekking norms and the situation here. Today, Colil spearheads the "108 Peak Campaign," symbolically named after the auspicious number in Indian culture, aiming to cleanse 108 routes.
Since launching formally in 2023, she has trekked to oxygen-thinning heights, carrying heavy sacks of garbage—a feat often beyond experienced climbers. Her efforts gained crucial local momentum when she partnered with Manoj Rana, a trekker from Lohajung village in Chamoli.
"The initial effort was disheartening; we would clean the same paths only to see them littered again within days," Rana admitted. "That cycle forced us to evolve this into a structured campaign combining clean-up with serious awareness."
Colil stresses that merely removing trash is insufficient. The core challenge lies in behaviour change. The duo now conducts awareness sessions in local schools and engages with village women, viewed as vital agents for shifting household practices regarding waste management.
"It is a profound contradiction," Colil noted, observing how the divine reverence for the Himalayas clashes with the casual pollution. "This place is home now."
As the tourism industry continues to boom, environmentalists are sounding the alarm about the devastating impact of unmanaged waste on crucial water sources and local wildlife. Chandan Nayal, an environmentalist from Okhalkanda block, praised Jaima Colil's initiatives and emphasized the need for a lifestyle shift.
"It's high time we transformed our homes into eco-friendly spaces," Nayal told TNIE. "This will not only contribute to a sustainable future but also serve as a powerful lesson in environmental stewardship for the next generation."