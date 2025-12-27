BJP goes to people to resolve issues, not just win polls: Nitin Nabin in Assam

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party does not go among the people merely to win elections, but to serve them and resolve their problems, asserted the party’s Working National President, Nitin Nabin, on Friday during his visit to Assam.

Addressing BJP workers during his first visit to the state after assuming charge as Working National President, Nabin, known for his accessibility to the public and party workers, said, “We do not go among the people just to win elections, we go to solve the problems of the people”.

Reiterating the party’s commitment to accelerating development in Assam and other North-Eastern states, in line with the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the development of the North East is integral to the development of Bharat as a whole and central to the aspiration of achieving Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Recalling Vajpayee’s foresight and Modi’s mission, Nabin said, “Respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji had said that if the development of the country has to reach new heights, then the development of the North-East will have to be given priority first”.