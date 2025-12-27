BJP goes to people to resolve issues, not just win polls: Nitin Nabin in Assam

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party does not go among the people merely to win elections, but to serve them and resolve their problems, asserted the party’s Working National President, Nitin Nabin, on Friday during his visit to Assam.
Addressing BJP workers during his first visit to the state after assuming charge as Working National President, Nabin, known for his accessibility to the public and party workers, said, “We do not go among the people just to win elections, we go to solve the problems of the people”.
Reiterating the party’s commitment to accelerating development in Assam and other North-Eastern states, in line with the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the development of the North East is integral to the development of Bharat as a whole and central to the aspiration of achieving Viksit Bharat (Developed India).
Recalling Vajpayee’s foresight and Modi’s mission, Nabin said, “Respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji had said that if the development of the country has to reach new heights, then the development of the North-East will have to be given priority first”.
Crediting the BJP’s success in Assam and other states to the dedication of its workers, he motivated party cadres by saying, “Aaj ham log jo bhi mukam par hai yahan, aap sabhi karyakartao ke mehnat aur dedication se hai” (whatever position the party has achieved today is due to the hard work and dedication of its workers).
A senior party source said that the BJP Working National President also emphasised that development in the North East signifies the development of India and noted that it was the BJP that had consistently championed the region’s progress.
He also pointed out that Vajpayee was the first Prime Minister to visit Assam and stay overnight, demonstrating his commitment to the region, while Prime Minister Modi has carried this forward with the mantra of “Sabka Vikas, Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas”.
Nabin, considered the youngest Working National President of the party and a keen political strategist, is also known as a tough taskmaster who has previously delivered electoral successes as in-charge of states such as Chhattisgarh.
During his Assam visit, he attended the BJP Assam State Executive meeting in Guwahati, chaired the Core Committee meeting, and discussed preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.
He highlighted NDA welfare schemes, including direct cash transfers, and shared a comprehensive organisational roadmap with party leaders.
On the occasion, he received a grand welcome from party workers, led by State BJP president Dilip Saikia, with a rally from Guwahati Airport to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev.