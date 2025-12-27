Bravery awards for 9-yr-old, 11-yr-old posthumously

NEW DELHI: Nine-year-old Vyoma Priya lost her life while trying to save a six-year-old during an electrical accident in their gated community park in Tamil Nadu’s

Coimbatore. Kamlesh Kumar, an 11-vear-old, died while bravely attempting to save another child in the Durgawati river near Jaipur village in Bihar’s Kaimur district.

The two were among the 20 young boys and girls who were conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Lauding the award-winning children for bringing “pride to their families, communities, and the entire country,” the President said, “The greatness of a country is certain when its children are filled with patriotism and high ideals.”

Remembering the brave deeds of the two children who were awarded posthumously, she said, “Nine-year-old daughter Vyoma Priya and 11-year-old brave son Kamlesh Kumar lost their lives while saving the lives of others with their courage.”

The President also conferred the awards in six categories— bravery, art and culture, environment, social service, science and technology and sports.