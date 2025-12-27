Bravery awards for 9-yr-old, 11-yr-old posthumously

NEW DELHI: Nine-year-old Vyoma Priya lost her life while trying to save a six-year-old during an electrical accident in their gated community park in Tamil Nadu’s
Coimbatore. Kamlesh Kumar, an 11-vear-old, died while bravely attempting to save another child in the Durgawati river near Jaipur village in Bihar’s Kaimur district.
The two were among the 20 young boys and girls who were conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.
Lauding the award-winning children for bringing “pride to their families, communities, and the entire country,” the President said, “The greatness of a country is certain when its children are filled with patriotism and high ideals.”
Remembering the brave deeds of the two children who were awarded posthumously, she said, “Nine-year-old daughter Vyoma Priya and 11-year-old brave son Kamlesh Kumar lost their lives while saving the lives of others with their courage.”
The President also conferred the awards in six categories— bravery, art and culture, environment, social service, science and technology and sports.
The President praised 10-year-old Shravan Singh from Chak Taran Wali, Ferozepur, Punjab, who showed exceptional courage during Operation Sindoor by making daily high-risk supply runs to frontline soldiers and motivating his family and community to support the Army, despite constant threats from hostile drones.
“Shravan Singh, amidst the risks associated with war during Operation Sindoor, regularly delivered water, milk, and lassi to the Indian soldiers stationed at the border near his home. Whereas, the differently-abled daughter Shivani Hosuru Uppara has achieved extraordinary accomplishments in the world of sports, overcoming economic and physical limitations,” she said.
“It is because of talented children such as the seven-year-old Vaka Lakshmi Pragnika that India is considered a chess powerhouse on the world stage. Ajay Raj and Mohammed Sidan P, who saved the lives of others with their bravery and intelligence, deserve the praise they receive,” she said.
“Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made a name for himself in the highly competitive and talent-filled world of cricket and has set many records,” she added.
Among those the President mentioned was Muhammed Sidan P, an 11-year-old Class 6 student from Palakkad, Kerala. He saved his two friends from electrocution while they waited for their school bus.
Talking about the significance of the Veer Bal Diwas, the president said that about 320 years ago, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, and his four sons had made the “supreme sacrifices” while fighting for truth and justice.