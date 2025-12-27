Chandigarh Diary |Rise of another son in SAD politics likely

Anantveer Singh Badal, son of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, was seen campaigning in Lambi seat for zila parishad and block samiti polls. A graduate in economics, he moved in a cavalcade, meeting youngsters, touching elders’ feet and posing for photographs. Party’s old timers accompanying him claimed that the young Badal might be launched into politics from traditional family seat. This came days after Sukhbir declared that he would contest 2027 assembly polls from Gidderbaha. He had also hinted at his son joining politics soon. Lambi was represented by Parkash Singh Badal for five straight terms before losing in 2022.

Haryana set to get new DGP on January 1

Haryana is set to get a new DGP on January 1, as the officiating incumbent OP Singh retires on December 31. The UPSC prepares a panel of three IPS officers and sends it to the state government for selecting the DGP. On December 16, the state sent the records of five officers -- Shatrujeet Kapur (1990 batch), SK Jain (1991 batch), Ajay Singhal (1992 batch), Alok Mittal and Arshinder Chawla (both of 1993 batch). The UPSC has sought the status of the FIR in which former DGP Kapur is named. Kapur was divested of the DGP post on December 14 after his name figured in former IGP Y Puran Kumar’s suicide note.