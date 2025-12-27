Cold wave, dense fog grip north and east India

Large parts of north and eastern India continued to reel under intense cold and dense fog on Saturday, disrupting normal life and prompting weather warnings across several states. Sub-zero temperatures were recorded in Kashmir, while parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand and West Bengal reported cold day or cold wave conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department.
In Uttar Pradesh, dense to very dense fog prevailed across many districts, with daytime temperatures remaining well below normal. Gorakhpur recorded a maximum of 13.2 degrees Celsius, 7.4 degrees below average, while Prayagraj saw a high of 16.8 degrees Celsius, down by over six degrees. Varanasi, Bareilly, Etawah, Bahraich and Barabanki also reported daytime temperatures four to six degrees below normal.
Minimum temperatures in the state ranged between 6 and 11 degrees Celsius, with Etawah recording a low of 6.2 degrees. In Lucknow, the maximum temperature stood at 18 degrees Celsius, while high humidity levels contributed to gloomy conditions. The weather department forecast dense fog during late night and morning hours, with dry weather likely to continue.
Rajasthan also witnessed cold and dry conditions, with fog reported at isolated places in the Udaipur and Kota divisions. Karauli was the coldest location in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius. Jaipur registered a low of 9.6 degrees, while Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 29 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to remain cold and dry in the coming days.
Punjab and Haryana remained in the grip of intense cold, with dense fog enveloping several areas. In Punjab, Ballowal Saunkhri in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district was the coldest at 4.4 degrees Celsius. Gurugram recorded the lowest temperature in Haryana at 4.9 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius.
Dense fog also covered the national capital on Saturday morning, while air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category. The overall Air Quality Index stood at 355 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, with foggy conditions likely to persist through the day.
Cold weather conditions prevailed across West Bengal as well, with Darjeeling emerging as the coldest place in the state at 5.8 degrees Celsius. In the plains, Alipurduar recorded a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue over parts of the state over the next few days, the IMD said.
In Jammu and Kashmir, night temperatures dipped below freezing at most places due to clear skies. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, while Sonamarg was the coldest place in the Union Territory at minus 5.8 degrees. The weather office has forecast generally dry conditions till December 29, with the possibility of rain and snowfall around New Year’s Eve.
Jharkhand also witnessed cold wave conditions, with the mercury dropping below 10 degrees Celsius in several districts. Gumla recorded the lowest temperature at 3.6 degrees Celsius. The IMD issued a ‘yellow’ alert for cold wave conditions in six districts, warning that the cold spell is likely to persist till Sunday morning.
Amid the severe cold, at least four members of a family, including three children, died of suffocation in Bihar’s Saran district after a fire was lit in a closed room to keep warm. Two others were found unconscious and were admitted to hospital. Police said the incident occurred early Saturday morning in the Bhagwan Bazar area. A forensic investigation has been initiated, and the case is being probed from all angles.
