Cold wave, dense fog grip north and east India

Large parts of north and eastern India continued to reel under intense cold and dense fog on Saturday, disrupting normal life and prompting weather warnings across several states. Sub-zero temperatures were recorded in Kashmir, while parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand and West Bengal reported cold day or cold wave conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department.

In Uttar Pradesh, dense to very dense fog prevailed across many districts, with daytime temperatures remaining well below normal. Gorakhpur recorded a maximum of 13.2 degrees Celsius, 7.4 degrees below average, while Prayagraj saw a high of 16.8 degrees Celsius, down by over six degrees. Varanasi, Bareilly, Etawah, Bahraich and Barabanki also reported daytime temperatures four to six degrees below normal.

Minimum temperatures in the state ranged between 6 and 11 degrees Celsius, with Etawah recording a low of 6.2 degrees. In Lucknow, the maximum temperature stood at 18 degrees Celsius, while high humidity levels contributed to gloomy conditions. The weather department forecast dense fog during late night and morning hours, with dry weather likely to continue.