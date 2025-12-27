Congress to launch ‘MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan’ from January 5; CWC flags poll strategy, SIR concerns

Senior Congress leaders on Saturday met at an extended session of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to assess the political situation ahead of key multi-state Assembly elections next year and to chart the party’s response to the repeal of the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
The meeting of the party’s highest decision-making body was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and senior leaders including Shashi Tharoor. Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states such as Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, along with Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, were also present.
The deliberations come ahead of Assembly elections due next year in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with leaders discussing electoral strategy, organisational preparedness and political messaging.
A major focus of the meeting was the replacement of MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM G). The Bill was passed during the recently concluded winter session of Parliament and has since received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu.
Addressing the media after the meeting, Kharge said public anger was growing over the repeal of MGNREGA and warned that the government would have to face consequences. Calling the new law a “one-sided decision” taken without consultation, he claimed it would place an additional financial burden on states, as the scheme is now to be funded jointly by the Centre and states in a 60:40 ratio.
“In the CWC meeting, we have passed a resolution to start the MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan’ from January 5, 2026,” Kharge announced, adding that the Congress would launch a nationwide protest against the repeal.
He said the party had collectively taken an oath to oppose what it sees as attempts to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the employment guarantee programme and to dilute workers’ rights. “With faith in the Constitution and democracy, we pledge to protect MGNREGA, safeguard workers’ rights, and raise our voices in every village,” Kharge said, adding that the movement would be carried forward with the slogans “Jai Samvidhan” and “Jai Hind”.
The Congress and other opposition parties have argued that removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme amounts to an insult to his legacy. Under the new law, rural households are guaranteed 125 days of wage employment in a financial year for adults willing to undertake unskilled manual labour.
The Congress chief cited precedents, including the 2015 amendments to India's land acquisition law that were effectively rolled back. He also quoted the three farm laws, which were first brought in as ordinances and then passed in Parliament amid opposition protests, but had to be repealed following the 2020-21 farmers' protests.
"Rahul Gandhi had predicted long ago that the farm laws would be taken back. Now, he has said that the MGNREGA would have to be brought back," Kharge said, "It is our collective responsibility to make concrete plans on MGNREGA and launch a nationwide public campaign."
He said people are looking towards the Congress in this "difficult situation"
During the meeting, Kharge also reiterated the party’s criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out in several states. Calling it a “well-thought-out conspiracy”, he alleged that the exercise was aimed at restricting democratic rights.
“SIR is a matter of serious concern. It is a well-thought-out conspiracy to restrict democratic rights,” Kharge said in his opening remarks at the CWC meeting, according to news agency ANI. He added that Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly presented evidence of alleged “vote theft” before the country.
The Congress indicated that opposition to the repeal of MGNREGA and resistance to the SIR exercise would form the core of its political mobilisation as it heads into the 2026 Assembly elections.
Kharge also condemned the attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, and said that the entire nation is concerned over it.
He added that the attacks on Christmas Day celebrations by "organisations linked to the BJP and RSS" have disturbed communal harmony and tainted India's image globally.