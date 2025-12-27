Deadline extended for emergency procurement of defence equipment

NEW DELHI: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Friday extended the Emergency Procurement (EP) mechanism, aimed at strengthening operational preparedness.

Sources confirmed that “The scheduled DAC meeting on Friday took up the sole case of Emergency Procurement (EP) and was postponed to be held soon, and will be taking up important procurement projects.”

The EP provision was introduced following the May 2020 standoff with the Chinese PLA. It empowers authorities in cases of urgent or operationally immediate military necessity linked to preparedness for contingencies such as war or war-like situations, natural calamities and similar emergencies.

The core objective of delegating these powers is to fast-track the procurement or repair of equipment, items, materials, and stores, as well as the provisioning of urgently required services for the successful conduct of operations.

The Competent Financial Authority (CFA) for Emergency Procurement (Capital) up to Rs 300 crore rests with the Vice Chiefs of Staff of the three services — the Army, Navy and Air Force.