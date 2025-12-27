Four relatives of TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar summoned for electoral roll hearings in Bengal

KOLKATA: Four members of veteran Trinamool Congress MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s family have been asked to appear for hearings under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal. The hearings under the SIR process kickstarted in the state on Saturday.

According to sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI), the octogenarian mother, sister and two sons of Kakoli, an MP from the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas district, have been called for hearings after their names figured in the “no mapping” list of voters. Notices for the hearings have already been served by the national poll body.

All four family members are doctors by profession. Sources said they could not establish any linkage through their details in the enumeration forms during the last SIR exercise conducted in the state in 2002.

Besides her mother, three other members will have to appear before the hearings. A Booth Level Officer (BLO) will visit Kakoli’s mother at her residence to verify the documents required for the SIR process, it is learnt.

Kakoli’s mother and sister are voters in Barasat, while her two sons are registered as electors in Kolkata.