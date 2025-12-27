Indian Railways to double train capacity in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Vizag by 2030

BHUBANESWAR: Amid significant growth in passenger travel demand, Indian Railways has drawn up an ambitious infrastructure upgradation plan to double the originating train capacity at three major stations in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Visakhapatnam under East Coast Railway (ECoR) by 2030.

As part of the comprehensive plan, railway infrastructure in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Visakhapatnam will be significantly augmented over the next five years to meet rising passenger needs, decongest existing terminals and improve operational efficiency.

The capacity enhancement includes a mix of infrastructure development like terminal expansion, creation of new satellite stations, development of large-scale maintenance facilities and strengthening of sectional capacity through modern signalling and multitracking works.

ECoR sources said, the strategy focuses on augmenting existing terminals with additional passenger platforms, stabling lines, pit lines and improved shunting facilities, while also developing new terminals in and around urban areas to balance traffic load.

Major emphasis is being laid on setting up mega coaching complexes and modern maintenance depots to support the expanded train operations.

Sectional capacity will also be enhanced through traffic facility works, signalling upgrades, flyovers, bypass lines and additional tracks to ensure smooth handling of increased train volumes.

To support increased train volumes, multiple projects, including automatic block signalling and flyovers in Puri; pit line electrification, safety fencing, fourth lines and bypass surveys in Bhubaneswar; and several third, fourth, fifth and sixth lines, flyovers and bypass projects in Visakhapatnam are going on.

Nearby stations will also be taken into account while planning capacity enhancement at the three cities so that the overall network capacity is evenly distributed and operational bottlenecks are avoided. The capacity-doubling initiative is a part of a nationwide plan covering 48 major cities identified by Indian Railways.