'Insightful discussions on governance and reforms': PM Modi on second day of chief secretaries' meet

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held wide-ranging discussions on good governance and the ongoing process of electoral reforms across the country during the second day of the National Conference of Chief Secretaries in New Delhi.
Chairing the conference, the Prime Minister reviewed presentations on key agenda items and engaged with chief secretaries to understand their perspectives and long-term visions on welfare schemes and policies aligned with the national goal of achieving Viksit Bharat through sustained development, while strengthening cooperative federalism between the Centre and the States.
After the session, the Prime Minister shared a post on X, stating, “Had insightful discussions on various issues relating to governance and reforms during the National Conference of Chief Secretaries being held in Delhi.”
The conference is significant as chief secretaries from all Indian states and Union Territories have come together with the Cabinet Secretary for detailed deliberations. On the first day, despite the cold winter conditions, the chief secretaries undertook a train journey with the Cabinet Secretary to gain first-hand experience of the rapid rail transport system.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi chaired the sessions and continued participating in detailed deliberations and presentations focused on five key agenda areas. The fifth edition of the Chief Secretaries’ Conference is themed “Human Capital for Viksit Bharat” with major discussions covering early childhood education, schooling, skilling, higher education, sports, and extracurricular activities.
According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, special sessions are also being held on deregulation at the state level, the use of technology in governance, Agri-Stack, One State One World-Class Tourist Destination, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Swadeshi initiatives, as well as planning for a future beyond Left Wing Extremism.
Among those attending the conference are Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit and Rajasthan Chief Secretary V. Srinivas. Pratyaya Amrit is widely credited in Bihar for driving major improvements in the power sector and other areas during his earlier assignments. Known as a tough and result-oriented administrator, he oversaw record progress in electrification as CMD of the state electricity department and played a key role in improving bridges and other infrastructure during his tenure at BRPNL.
Rajasthan Chief Secretary V. Srinivas is also regarded as a firm and effective administrator. He is credited with introducing several innovative and people-centric initiatives, both during his tenure as Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training at the Centre and in his current role in Rajasthan.
The Saturday sessions were also attended by the Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, Dr P. K. Mishra, along with other senior central government officials, who outlined the objectives of the conference. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair the proceedings again on Sunday and conclude the conference with his address.