Miffed by public 'humiliation', Bihar revenue officers complain to Nitish about deputy CM Sinha

PATNA: Accusing deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha of "humiliating" its members, the Bihar Revenue Service Association (BiRSA) has written to chief minister Nitish Kumar, threatening to boycott public grievance redressal sessions if corrective measures are not taken immediately.

Sinha, who is also holding the portfolio of revenue and land reforms department, earned revenue officers’ wrath after he issued a stern warning to them against collusion with land mafia in the state. He said that “erring” officials would be identified and brought to book.

He has also started holding “Bhumi Sudhar Jankalyan Samvad” (public grievance redressal sessions) for addressing related matters in districts. BiRSA has lodged a formal complaint with the chief minister, accusing Sinha of humiliating revenue officials during these sessions.

The association alleged that Sinha was using language that undermined constitutional norms and administrative decorum. BiRSA threatened that if such “humiliation” was not stopped immediately, its officers would be forced to boycott such programmes in future.

After assuming charge of the department, Sinha had held public dialogues in districts such as Patna, Muzaffarpur and Purnea, where he listened to people’ complaints in the presence of departmental officers.