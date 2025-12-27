Months after SC ruling, MHA asks CAPFs to carry out cadre review of Group ‘A’ officers

NEW DELHI: Months after a Supreme Court directive, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to conduct the cadre review of their Group ‘A’ officers within a month paving the way to address the issues of structural imbalances and stagnation in the forces.
In its ruling in May this year, the Supreme Court had asked the government to implement cadre review of the Group ‘A’ officers of the CAPFs while recognising them as “Organised Services” for “all purposes”.
The MHA addressed the circular to the Director Generals (DGs) of all the CAPFs. In the circular, a copy of which is with TNIE, the MHA said, “All Central Armed Police Forces are requested to undertake a comprehensive review of their existing Group ‘A’ cadres and submit detailed cadre review proposals to the Ministry.” It further said that the proposal “may be furnished, in accordance with the prescribed guidelines, within one month for further examination”.
The MHA directions have been issued to six CAPFs, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Assam Rifles.
A senior CAPF official termed the MHA’s circular asking for a time-bound requirement of cadre review proposals a long-overdue move. He said, “This is a long-overdue cadre review exercise that can address the issues of structural imbalances and stagnation in the forces. The exercise will enhance officers’ promotional avenues, command hierarchy and long-term career progression.”
The official further said, “Under this exercise, data on Group A officers along with relevant details would be compiled, along with proposals on how to improve the situation of stagnation at a particular post in CAPFs would be submitted to the ministry.”
Another CAPF official said that presently, an officer who joins as Assistant Commandant (AC) takes 25 years to be promoted as a Commandant, whereas he or she should attain the seniority in 13 years. A DIG rank official said that he reached the position after 31 years in service, against the 21-year time required.
Notably, earlier in May this year, the apex court had ruled that Group ‘A’ officers of the CAPF from batches dating back to 1986 are recognised as “Organised Services” for “all purposes”.
The Court in its judgment also ruled that the deputation posts of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) or up to the rank of Inspector General (IG) in CAPFs should be “progressively reduced over a period of time, say within an outer limit of two years”.
However, in the meantime, MHA had approached the Supreme Court with a review petition, but the same was dismissed, paving the way for service rules or recruitment rules to be amended, allowing all connected benefits of Organised Group ‘A’ Services (OGAS) to the CAPFs and cadre review within six months.
Presently, 20 per cent of posts in the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and 50 per cent of posts in the rank of Inspector General (IG) in CAPFs are reserved for IPS officers.
Now, with the MHA deciding to go for cadre review, around 13,000 CAPF Group ‘A’ officers are going to benefit. The MHA is the cadre controlling authority of CAPFs.