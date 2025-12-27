Months after SC ruling, MHA asks CAPFs to carry out cadre review of Group ‘A’ officers

NEW DELHI: Months after a Supreme Court directive, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to conduct the cadre review of their Group ‘A’ officers within a month paving the way to address the issues of structural imbalances and stagnation in the forces.

In its ruling in May this year, the Supreme Court had asked the government to implement cadre review of the Group ‘A’ officers of the CAPFs while recognising them as “Organised Services” for “all purposes”.

The MHA addressed the circular to the Director Generals (DGs) of all the CAPFs. In the circular, a copy of which is with TNIE, the MHA said, “All Central Armed Police Forces are requested to undertake a comprehensive review of their existing Group ‘A’ cadres and submit detailed cadre review proposals to the Ministry.” It further said that the proposal “may be furnished, in accordance with the prescribed guidelines, within one month for further examination”.

The MHA directions have been issued to six CAPFs, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Assam Rifles.

A senior CAPF official termed the MHA’s circular asking for a time-bound requirement of cadre review proposals a long-overdue move. He said, “This is a long-overdue cadre review exercise that can address the issues of structural imbalances and stagnation in the forces. The exercise will enhance officers’ promotional avenues, command hierarchy and long-term career progression.”

The official further said, “Under this exercise, data on Group A officers along with relevant details would be compiled, along with proposals on how to improve the situation of stagnation at a particular post in CAPFs would be submitted to the ministry.”