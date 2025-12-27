Mumbai polls: Relentless BJP in pole position as Senas seek legacy and Congress aims for survival

A BJP leader said the party's rise has coincided with the steady erosion of the Shiva Sena's base over the years mainly due to the city becoming increasingly cosmopolitan, with the biggest hit coming from the June 2022 split of the Bal Thackeray-founded party. The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP too split in July 2023.

The BJP, by aligning with Shinde's Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, has gained access to local leadership networks while simultaneously weakening its rivals. a political analyst pointed out.

The BJP has now set a target of contesting and winning around 150 seats in the 2027-member BMC on the back of its stellar performance in the 2024 assembly polls.

Brushing aside any impact of the alliance announced on December 24 between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray for the BMC polls after almost two decades, the BJP leader said the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has lost the right to talk about the "Marathi manoos" after aligning with the Congress to become CM in 2019.

"The Sanyukta Maharashtra movement with Mumbai as the capital of a Marathi speaking state was against the Congress. The Shiv Sena was no where in the picture at that time," he pointed out.

The Shiv Sena once dominated the city's political landscape, thanks to the "shakha" system giving it tremendous street power and Bal Thackeray's fiery oratory helping the party find a fanatical following for its sons-of-the-soil agenda.

The split in the Sena means both factions are playing catch up with the BJP's electoral machine amid the weakening of hyper-local Marathi identity politics and the steady stream of migrants, who seem to be drifting towards the BJP's development-focused, pan-Indian nationalism coupled with the charisma of Narendra Modi.

Raj Thackeray has already declared that the next Mayor of Mumbai "will be a Marathi and will be ours", signalling a return to high-decibel identity politics to counter the BJP's development-centric narrative. Whether it works out and gives a breather to Uddhav Thackeray after drubbings in the assembly and municipal council polls remains to be seen.

The Mahayuti swept the first phase of local body polls, results of which were declared on December 21, winning 207 of 288 municipal councils. The BJP led by bagging 117 council president posts.

The Congress, which has decided to contest on its own in Mumbai and not as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, has seen better days. The party, which once boasted of a diverse coalition of Dalits, Muslims, and the North Indian working class, has seen its base splinter.