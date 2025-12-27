Plan to double originating train capacity in 48 cities

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative amid sustained growth in passenger travel demand, the Ministry of Railways has decided to expand coaching terminals and enhance sectional and operational capacities in a planned manner over the next five years.

The objective is to meet emerging and projected travel demand by 2030 across 48 major cities in the country. After extensive deliberations covering all aspects, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has accorded priority to this long-pending requirement, setting a deadline for completion by 2030. The initiative aims to significantly ease congestion at busy stations that witness heavy footfalls of originating and terminating passengers.

“We are expanding coaching terminals, enhancing sectional and operational capacities in various cities to meet rising passenger demand and reducecongestions”, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.Under this mega plan, the railways intend to double train-handling capacity in 48 major cities over the next five years. Short- and medium-term measures proposed by railway zones will contribute to the required capacity addition, particularly at high-density stations.

The plan includes major infrastructure upgrades such as construction of additional platforms and terminals in and around urban areas, along with multi-functional facilities to handle new originating trains. Cities identified for these developments include Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Gaya, Patna, Puri, Jammu and several others.