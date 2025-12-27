This is the power of the organisation: Digvijaya Singh praises BJP-RSS, ignites controversy

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has sparked a fresh political controversy after publicly praising the organisational strength of the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS, remarks that come just a week after he flagged the need for internal reforms within the Congress to Rahul Gandhi.

On Saturday morning, Singh shared a black-and-white photograph, supposedly from the 1990s showing a young Narendra Modi seated on the floor near BJP veteran L K Advani at a public event in Gujarat. The image, reportedly from the 1996 swearing-in ceremony of former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela, has long been cited as a visual marker of Modi’s rise within the BJP.

Posting a screenshot sourced from Quora on X, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister wrote that the photograph reflected how grassroots workers within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP could rise through the ranks to occupy the highest constitutional offices. “This is the power of the organisation,” he wrote, ending the post with “Jai Siya Ram.”

The remarks immediately drew sharp reactions from the BJP, which used the post to target the Congress leadership. BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan said Singh’s tweet had dropped a “truth bomb” exposing what he alleged was the Congress’s “autocratic and undemocratic” internal functioning.

“Will Rahul Gandhi show courage and react to this shocking truth bomb?” Kesavan asked in a post on X, claiming the tweet laid bare how the Congress was run in a 'dictatorial manner.'