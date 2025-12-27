Two killed, three injured as speeding car driven by BJP leader mows down villagers in MP's Morena

BHOPAL: An uncontrolled speeding car driven by a ruling BJP leader reportedly knocked down five villagers, killing two of them and injuring three others.

The incident happened in Porsa area of Morena district at around 9 pm on Friday, when the Swift car driven by local BJP leader Dipendra Bhadauria ran over the villagers.

While the two injured, including Ramdutt Rathore (65) and Annu Lakshakar (11) were rushed to neighbouring Gwalior for life-saving treatment, three other injured were administered treatment at a local hospital.

Both Rathore and Lakshkar died during the course of treatment at a hospital in Gwalior district.

The accused Dipendra Bhadauria, who too was injured in the incident, was caught by the villagers, but managed to escape from the vehicle in which he was being taken along with the injured villagers in presence of three police personnel.

“The accused Dipendra Bhadauria has been arrested in the morning and necessary legal process is being initiated,” Morena district police superintendent Samir Saurabh told TNIE on Saturday.