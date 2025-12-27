UK-based UP preacher booked over Pakistan links

LUCKNOW: The Enforcement Directorate has opened a money laundering case against Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan, a UK-based Islamic preacher from UP, after an FIR by the Anti-Terrorist

Squad flagged alleged radical links and suspicious foreign funding. Khan, a native of Azamgarh, was appointed an assistant teacher in a government-aided madrassa in 1984 but left India in 2007, later settling in the UK and acquiring British citizenship by 2013. Despite living abroad, he allegedly continued to draw a salary for nearly a decade, earning around Rs 16 lakh, and later secured voluntary retirement with full benefits in 2017.

Investigators say he “fraudulently availed medical leave, updated service records, and remained on paper a serving employee” while overseas.